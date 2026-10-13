First Responders CU Hits $470M with Lynn Acquisition

Boston-based First Responders Credit Union announced that it has acquired Lynn Firemen’s Federal Credit Union.

The combined organization will serve about 13,500 members and manage about $470 million in assets.

“The opportunity to expand First Responders Credit Union’s support for firefighters, while making our credit union stronger for the members we already serve, makes this a seamless unification of two strong organizations,” First Responders Credit Union President and CEO Danielle Milner said in a statement. “Our credit unions share a common history and shared belief that first responders deserve an organization dedicated to the unique needs of them and their families. Coming together with Lynn Firemen’s Federal Credit Union will preserve the highest levels of service to our firefighter communities while strengthening the resources available to them.”

First Responders Credit Union will now serve members at two branches: the existing locations of each entity in Dorchester and Lynn, respectively. The employees of both organizations will also be retained.

“Lynn Firemen’s Federal Credit Union has proudly served firefighters in Boston’s North Shore for more than ninety years,” Lynn Firemen’s Federal Credit Union Board Chairman CJ Gheringhelli said in a statement. “Our goal has always been to take care of those who serve. Now our two organizations will be stronger together and ensure that members have expanded access to the financial technology, products, and support they need, while maintaining the values and priorities that have historically supported Massachusetts’ firefighting communities.”

The merger is expected to be completed in March 2027. It’s at least the seventh credit union merger in Massachusetts this year.