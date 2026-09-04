Residential Foreclosures Increasing in Massachusetts

Foreclosures are on the rise in Massachusetts as well as across the nation, according to a new report from real estate data firm Attom, but remain very low.

The number of foreclosure filings in Massachusetts in July 2026 increased by 11.85 percent on a year-over-year basis, albeit from a level that’s remained consistently stayed at record lows since the mid-2010s.

One in every 5,633 Massachusetts housing units had a foreclosure filing in July. The counties that had the highest level of foreclosure filings were Hampden, Worcester, Plymouth and Bristol, Attom said.

“The increase in foreclosure starts and completed foreclosures compared to last year shows that financial pressures remain a factor for some homeowners,” ATTOM CEO Rob Barber said in a statement. “However, the broader context is important. Foreclosure activity remains relatively low by historical standards. While annual increases have become more common, current volumes indicate that the market remains relatively resilient overall.”

There were a total of 39,906 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings in July, a 10 percent increase from the same month last year. One in every 3,603 housing units had a foreclosure filing, Attom said. Additionally, lenders repossessed 4,764 U.S. properties through completed foreclosures in July, a 23 percent increase from July 2025.

Nevada had the most foreclosure starts in the United States in July. One in every 1,703 housing units had a foreclosure start, which was a 38.61 percent increase year-over-year.