Former Metro Credit Union Employees Charged With Embezzlement

Two former employees of Chelsea-based Metro Credit Union have been charged with embezzling $137,000 from the credit union’s general ledger.

Morelia Juma, 25, of Lynn and Erna Sejdinovic, 26, of Malden were each charged in Chelsea District Court last week with larceny over $1,200 and embezzlement from a bank, according to a statement from Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Bank officials discovered in February that Sejdinovic, an employee at the time of the alleged scheme, had been funding an account held by Juma, a former employee, with fraudulent rebates from the credit union’s general ledger, Assistant District Attorney Kate L. Fraiman said in the statement.

Sejdinovic allegedly increased the cash limit on Juma’s debit card to allow large ATM withdrawals, and Fraiman said withdrawals occurred almost daily during a six-month span, with increasing amounts and frequency.

Both women will return to court on Aug. 29, the statement said.