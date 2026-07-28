Gibson Sotheby’s Acquires North Shore Brokerage

Boston-based Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty has acquired Sagan Harborside Sotheby’s International Realty, expanding its footprint on the North Shore.

The acquired brokerage has offices in Marblehead and Swampscott. The acquisition establishes Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty’s 34th office at 1 Essex St.in Marblehead. Its next-closest existing office is in Gloucester.

“We’ve admired the Sagan Harborside Sotheby’s International Realty team for many years and have always had tremendous respect for the business they’ve built throughout the North Shore,” Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty President Nicole Rideout Hartwick said in a statement. “Bringing our firms together strengthens our presence in a market that’s incredibly important to us while creating new opportunities for our advisors and enhancing the experience they provide to their clients.”

Sagan Harborside Sotheby’s International Realty was formed in April 2018 through the merger of Sagan Realtors, which was founded by Phyllis Sagan in 1983, and Harborside Sotheby’s International Realty. The brokerages’ 40 real estate advisors will join Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, while partners Phyllis Sagan, Julie Sagan and Shari Sagan McGuirk will continue to serve clients as advisors.

“Our clients have always placed their trust in us because of our local expertise, enduring relationships, and deep roots in the North Shore communities,” Sagan Harborside Sotheby’s International Realty Partner/Broker Phyllis Sagan said in a statement. “Joining Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty allows us to build on that foundation with an expanded platform that elevates the service our advisors deliver to every client.”

Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty reported $4 billion in sales volume in 2025 and $2.23 billion in sales volume during the first six months of 2026.

As numbers of real estate transactions fall statewide, small and mid-sized brokerages have come under pressure to merge with or sell themselves to larger competitors like Lamacchia Realty, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, and others.