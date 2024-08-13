Guv Likes Everett Stadium Idea, But Timeline Still Unknown

Gov. Maura Healey suggested Friday that lawmakers could return next month to tackle major unfinished business, though a spokesperson walked back that timeline on Monday.

As Healey voiced her support on The Greg Hill Show for the construction of an Everett soccer stadium, a policy addressed by language in the Senate version of the stalled economic development bill, she was pressed to explain why the Legislature won’t let the provision move forward.

“Well, we’ll see what happens. They’ve agreed to come back – I asked them to come back,” Healey said. “We’ll see what happens next month when they come back into session.”

Lawmakers are slated to meet in informal sessions for the rest of the year under their rules.

A Healey spokesperson, asked Monday whether the Legislature has agreed to take up the economic development bill in September, said no date is set yet. The spokesperson added that the governor is working with lawmakers in an effort to have them return as soon as possible.

House and Senate negotiators failed to strike an agreement on Healey’s priority bill, which would have reauthorized the life sciences initiative and made a major investment in the climate tech sector, at the end of formal lawmaking. House Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka have said they are willing to bring lawmakers back once a deal is struck, but the conference committee is still hashing out major differences.

A Mariano aide said Monday that no agreement has been reached yet.

Healey endorsed the Everett soccer stadium idea, eyed by the Kraft Group as the future home for the New England Revolution, when asked about the possibility of the Boston Celtics eventually wanting a new arena under new owners.

“I’m focused on getting an economic development bill through,” Healey said. “That’s really important because we’ve got to do that – we’ve got to make important investments there. In terms of future stadiums, I have no idea about that. I know I like the soccer stadium.”

In a statement, Healey spokesperson Jillian Fennimore said the governor supports an Everett stadium that “would deliver an important economic development opportunity for the region and state.”

“She believes the focus should be on cleaning up the property, advancing environmental justice, and putting the site to the best use for the community,” Fennimore said.