Halls of Justice Fulfill Housing Niche

Over recent years, there’s been no shortage of news about old mills, churches and office buildings being converted into housing across the state.

But another conversion trend is underway: old courthouses and their adjacent properties being transformed into badly needed homes in Massachusetts.

According to state records, at least five current or former courthouse properties in Salem, Lowell, Fitchburg, Northampton and Milford are in the process of being converted into residential units, as part of the state’s push to redevelop abandoned or underutilized public properties into housing.

The oftentimes stately, elegant courthouses, most of them built in the 1800s or early 1900s, theoretically make for attractive, centrally located residential buildings.

But as experts know all too well, every conversion of older buildings into housing presents unique challenges to architects and developers.

How to Design Around Cells?

In the case of courthouses, those challenges include trying to design residential units in and around what used to be large courtrooms and law libraries, wide hallways, jail cells, a labyrinth of judges’ and attorneys’ offices, and a general lack of windows.

“Some buildings are just more difficult [to convert] than others,” said Phil Sima, a founder and partner at Balance Architects, a Boston firm known for taking on various building conversion projects. “A courthouse is probably one of the more difficult ones to convert.”

But the end result of a courthouse conversion can be striking, for many of the structures were designed at a time when local and state governments attached more importance to building elegant, centrally located public facilities.

“They were quite sturdy and grand,” said Sima.

State Assets Set for Second Life

But why today’s sudden surge in courthouse conversions – or their adjacent properties being sold off for housing developments?

Adam Baacke, commissioner of the Massachusetts Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance, said the trend is partly driven by a decades-old decision by the Massachusetts Trial Courts to replace older courthouses with modern facilities better able to handle today’s technology, security and other needs.

“That’s led to a lot of obsolete courthouses around the state,” said Baacke. “But many municipalities want to keep and redevelop these buildings. They’re usually centrally located, very solid buildings – and very attractive.”

Then there’s the Healey administration’s new State Land for Homes initiative, whose goal is to turn abandoned or underutilized state properties into housing.

In the case of the old Milford District Court, the state is planning late this year to sell off portions of the courthouse’s underutilized parking lots to housing developers, as part of the State Land for Housing initiative, Baacke said.

The actual Milford courthouse will remain an operating court facility for the time being, he said.

In Fitchburg, a former Superior Court facility at 84 Elm St., originally built in 1871, was effectively deeded by DCAMM to the city of Fitchburg, which last spring conveyed the property to the Tocci Group to develop into 17 housing units.

In Northampton, meanwhile, the site of the former Northampton District Court building, located at 33 King St., is being redeveloped into 92 housing units. The city recently signed a provisional agreement with Valley Community Development and Community Builders Inc. to redevelop the site, according to published reports.

In Salem and Lowell, plans are also afoot for major courthouse-related conversions.

The Salem Exchange

Plans to redevelop the old red brick Salem Superior Courthouse (originally built in 1861) and granite-exterior County Commissioner’s Building (circa 1841), at 34 and 32 Federal St., respectively, have actually been in the works for decades.

But only recently were the two former state buildings and accompanying major parking lot across the street sold off by the Salem Redevelopment Authority to WinnDevelopment, which last month announced it had secured $48 million to finance construction of 115 new mixed-income apartment units at 252 Bridge St.

Called the “Salem Exchange,” the new apartment complex, on the former public parking lot adjacent to the MBTA’s Salem commuter train station, is already under construction and expected to be completed by 2028, according to WinnDevelopment.

“This project will deliver long-held public and economic goals for the city of Salem, creating housing local workers can afford and improving the public realm connecting North Salem and the city’s downtown,” according to a statement from WinnDevelopment president Adam Stein, whose firm has won wide praise over the years for its successful redevelopment of dozens of old mills and other properties.

As for the Salem Superior Courthouse and County Commissioner’s Building, which used to house many courthouse functions, WinnDevelopment is currently refurbishing an elevator system, repairing windows and removing temporary plywood coverings, cleaning and repairing masonry, and removing any hazardous materials in the complex.

“The overall goal of this initial phase is to address water infiltration, make visible exterior improvements and complete important prerequisite work for future rehabilitation,” WinnDevelopment project director Derek Hansen said in a statement to Banker & Tradesman. “Our current work is focused on protecting the historic courthouses and preparing them for their next chapter.”

But what is the next chapter for the two buildings? It’s not clear yet.

One plan calls for the granite Commissioner’s Building to be turned into 14 small studio apartments, while the old Superior Courthouse would be used for a mix of functions, possibly including a few housing units, commercial space and perhaps even a museum.

Among others, the Massachusetts National Guard has expressed interest in taking over the two revamped buildings for offices, archives and a possible state National Guard museum.

“Over the past several years, we’ve had plenty of interest in the property from prospective end users, but the buildings require significant rehabilitation before many of those groups could realistically consider occupying them,” said Hansen. “We’ve consistently heard some version of, ‘We love the buildings and the location. Call us when the renovation is further along.’”

Tom Daniel, Salem’s director of planning and community development and executive director of the Salem Redevelopment Authority, said the city is just excited that work has finally begun on the eventual reuse of the facilities.

“They’re phenomenal buildings,” he said. “They’re quite beautiful.”

Old Lowell Superior Courthouse

In June, the long-vacant Lowell Superior Courthouse and its accompanying parking lot, both located in downtown Lowell, were sold off at auction by the commonwealth via the State Land for Housing initiative for $1.9 million.

The buyer of the over 65,000-square‑foot property, originally built in 1835 and later renovated in the early 1900s: local developer Tim Kihiko.

In an interview, Kihiko, bidding through Kihiko Properties LLC, said his firm is currently working with architects to come up with a suitable plan to convert the classically-designed, granite courthouse into housing.

One early draft plan calls for 50 new housing units, but that many units would entail major building alterations that could put at risk needed historic-preservation tax credits, Kihiko said.

Another draft proposal calls for 36 units, which would protect much of the building’s historic features, he said. No decision has been made yet on how many housing units will be in the final redevelopment plans.

“We have teams working hard on this now,” said Kihiko. “We’re drawing up plans to submit for historic preservation approvals. We’re working around the clock to get it done.”

The courthouse definitely has its share of design challenges, including wide corridors and large courtrooms, said Kihiko.

“We have to make it flow right,” he said of any conversion. “It isn’t easy.”

But he said he’s optimistic the final design will please most everyone.

“It really is a pretty building,” he said. “I just love looking at it. And the location is great. You can’t find buildings like this anymore.”

He added: “It’s not all about money. When you take an old building and make it new again, it’s just a great feeling.”