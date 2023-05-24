Harvard Credit Union Adds Wealth Management Services

Harvard University Employees Credit Union members now have access to wealth management services after the institution inked a deal with CUSO Financial Services.

The $1 billion-asset, 52,000-member credit union joins Quincy Credit Union as a customer of the subsidiary of Atria Wealth Solutions.

QCU and CUSO Financial Services announced their own multi-year deal in 2021 to will give members of the $700 million-asset lender access to investment services like retirement and financial planning at its branches and in its online presence.

CUSO Financial Services described the terms of its deal with HUECU in similar terms, saying it would offer tools like a mobile app for wealth management and financial planning customers.

“Our members are asking for expanded financial services, and CFS has a proven track record in the industry when it comes to implementing wealth management programs for credit unions. It’s clear that CFS shares our same values and mission — to offer members the support and options they can’t get anywhere else,” HUECU President and CEO Craig Leonard said in a statement.