Home-Flipping Activity Increasing in New England

More homes are being flipped in New England, according to a new report from Attom.

In Massachusetts, there was a 30 percent quarterly increase in flips, with 954 transactions. Connecticut saw 504 home flips in the first quarter of 2025, with volume rising 26 percent quarter-over-quarter.

Attom defined flipped single-family and condominium home sales as “any arms-length transaction that occurred in the quarter where a previous arms-length transaction on the same property had occurred within the last 12 months.”

“The competitive home market means high prices, which is good for short-term investors on the selling end,” Rob Barber, CEO at ATTOM said in a statement. “But that dynamic is also making it harder to find under-priced homes to buy up and it’s ultimately squeezing profit margins for the industry.”

Nationwide flipping activity has seen a downturn. The 67,394 homes and condos flipped nationwide during the first three months of the year marked the lowest number in a quarter since 2018.

This is potentially due to the increasing time it is taking to flip homes. The average time it took from purchase to resale on home flips increased slightly from 157 days in the fourth quarter of 2024 to 164 days in the first quarter of 2025.

In New England, the process is even longer. In Massachusetts, projects typically took 182 days to complete, while in Connecticut it took 184 days.

“It’s tricky to balance at times when the market looks like it could take a downturn,” Barber said. “Investors don’t want to buy a property when prices are high and then see them drop before they’re ready to sell.”