Homebuyers Urged to Rate-Proof Their Budgets for 2027 Boston Market

A sudden rise in mortgage interest rates has thrown certainty about Greater Boston’s 2027 housing market overboard.

Mortgage interest rates have surged to 7.4 percent as the Iran War continues to keep fuel prices high, bond investors fret about inflation and the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates in its most recent meeting. With the trajectory of rates uncertain, Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale urged local Realtors Wednesday to help their customers plan for potential rate fluctuations. Hale was speaking at the Greater Boston Association of Realtors’ annual Economic Expectations forum.

“One thing that I often tell consumers to do is to rate-proof their housing budgets,” she said. “By that I mean consider a range of interest rates when you’re setting your home price target.”

Historical data compiled by Realtor.com showed that over three months, mortgage rates stayed within 20 basis points of their starting point about half the time and within 50 basis points about 80 percent of the time, Hale said. Over six months, a range of roughly 75 basis points in either direction is a useful planning guide. This approach can help buyers plan for uncertainty without abandoning their search.

Market data suggests buyers are gaining a bit more power over home-sellers in Greater Boston, but home prices do not appear to show signs of falling and housing affordability concerns are still widespread.

Recent surges in inflation have only added to affordability issues, according to Mark Melnik, an economist at of the UMass Donahue Institute.

“We all have the scars from the early middle part of the Biden administration,” he said. “We had this dramatic increase in inflation. Inflation actually was coming down pretty good the back half of the Biden years, but obviously this was pretty jarring. Then it was largely stabilizing and approaching what the Fed sees as 2 percent inflation. But then, obviously, the war in Iran caused a lot of disruption in prices.”

Still, Melnik said, he doesn’t anticipate the state falling into recession next year despite the higher prices or the battering its R&D sector has taken at the hands of the Trump administration.

Despite the questions swirling around the U.S. economy, Hale predicted that the Federal Reserve will maintain its benchmark short-term interest rate where it is for the rest of the year, and maybe even cut it.

“I do expect that they will not hike rates at that meeting next week,” Hale said. “Yes, the inflation side of their dual mandate [of price stability and maximum employment] is at risk in the sense that inflation has been above target for quite some time, and they have expressed concern about getting that back into target. But the labor market is pretty healthy, so it’s in a good spot. I think when they balance all three options to them: they can hold, they can hike, or they can cut, I think they’re most likely to choose to hold at this meeting and instead wait to see how the economy evolves.”