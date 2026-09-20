Hot Property: 41 LaGrange St.

By Steve Adams | Banker & Tradesman Staff | Sep 20, 2026 | Reprints | Unlock Link | Print

Photo by Ed Wonsek | Courtesy of The Architectural Team

What: 41 LaGrange St.
Where: Boston
Owner: Planning Office for Urban Affairs (POUA)
Built: 2024-2026

Creative construction techniques helped Preservation of Affordable Housing and St. Francis House to complete a 19-story residential tower on a tiny parcel in downtown Boston on an accelerated schedule.

A tower crane was erected within the footprint of the new building, while crews worked nights and weekends to proceed from groundbreaking to topping off in seven months.

The project includes 126 income-restricted apartments in a partnership with St. Francis House, including 70 reserved for people exiting homelessness.

St. Francis House will provide wrap-around services such as connections with health care, employment and behavioral health services.

Designed by The Architectural Team, the project received funding from the Mayor’s Office of Housing, Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities, MassHousing, the Community Economic Development Assistance Corporation and Bank of America.

They Said It:

“We believe that everyone deserves a place to call home, regardless of their income, background, or circumstances, and that a lack of housing is one of the structural causes of poverty and community instability, and we must work together to effectuate change.”
— Bill Grogan, president, Planning Office for Urban Affairs

Photo by Ed Wonsek | Courtesy of The Architectural Team

Construction workers prepare to lift rebar to the upper floors of the 41 LaGrange St. mixed-income housing development in Boston’s Theater District in May 2025. Photo by James Sanna | Banker & Tradesman Staff

Photo by Ed Wonsek | Courtesy of The Architectural Team

Photo by Ed Wonsek | Courtesy of The Architectural Team

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Hot Property: 41 LaGrange St.

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