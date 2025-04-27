Hot Property: Animal Rescue League of Boston

What: Animal Rescue League of Boston Animal Care & Adoption Center

Where: 10 Chandler St., Boston

Owner: Animal Rescue League (ARL)

Built: 2025-2027

Animal Rescue League of Boston’s animal care and adoption center will expand its ability to provide critical services for wildlife and household pets.

Construction of the approximately $48 million facility is slated to begin in late spring. ARL’s existing animal care and adoption center which has occupied the South End property since 1956 will remain open during the project.

Designed by Boston-based JGE Architecture + Design (JGE), the new 3-story building will include a shelter and veterinary hospital, outpatient clinic, dog training center and flagship location for ARL’s humane education program.

The project team includes architect of record Animal Arts of Boulder, Colorado and Waltham-based construction manager Commodore Builders.

They Said It:

“Our new facility isn’t just a building; it’s a symbol for our commitment to animals and the people who love them. The new, world-class Animal Care & Adoption Center will provide animals with the highest standards of care for generations.”

— Dr. Edward Schettino, president and CEO, Animal Rescue League of Boston