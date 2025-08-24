Hot Property: Brimmer & May

What: Recreation & Wellness Center

Where: Brimmer and May School, Newton

Owner: Brimmer and May School

Built: 2025-2026

A new recreation and wellness center at Newton’s Brimmer and May School includes a high school basketball court with capacity for 300 spectators and four classrooms for an extended day program.

Project manager Skanska Integrated Solutions broke ground in May on the 26,000 square-foot facility, which was designed by Boston-based architects Sasaki.

The facility includes a regulation basketball court, multipurpose junior recreation space, locker rooms and training facilities, and offices for athletics and wellness staff.

Scheduled for completion in June 2026, the facility replaces a gymnasium built in 1972.

They Said It:

“These new facilities will bring many benefits to Brimmer and May School and the surrounding community: the ability to host concurrent practices, much-needed spectator space, increased fitness offerings, and four additional classrooms to better meet our academic scheduling needs.”

— Julian Hickman, chief financial officer, Brimmer and May School