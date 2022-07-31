Hot Property: GreenCare Collective

What: GreenCare Collective cannabis facility

Where: 12 Latti Farm Road, Millbury

Owner: OCS Millbury LLC

Built: 2020-2022

A “perpetual harvest system” maximizes the efficiency of GreenCare Collective’s newly completed cannabis cultivation, manufacturing and dispensary in Millbury.

Vantage Builders of Waltham recently completed the 100,000-square-foot facility which includes a rolling tray system that transports plants along conveyor racks in each stage of growth. The project included six 9,500-square-foot grow rooms, processing areas, vault storage, a commercial kitchen for edible preparation and corporate office space.

Approximately 2,200 LED lights were installed and each grow room has four different lighting zones to optimize growing conditions. Updates to the industrial building included electrical service power upgrades and the installation of all- new MEP, fire protection and HVAC systems.

Members of the project team included BKA Architects, BLW Engineers, McClure Engineering and Trinity Engineering.

They Said It:

“Our complete focus is on the cannabis plant, and that means having a world-class facility, where we could combine commercial agricultural techniques with the best practices of cannabis cultivation.”

— Charles Smith, general counsel, GreenCare Collective