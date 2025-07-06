Hot Property: Hager Homestead

What: Hager Homestead

Where: King Street, Littleton

Owner: The Lexvest Group LLC

Built: 2023-2025

New England’s first cohousing development designed for seniors has attracted strong buyer response in Littleton.

Designed by Sheldon Pennoyer Architects of Concord, New Hampshire, the Hager Homestead includes 26 one- and two-bedroom homes in five buildings located on a 15-acre parcel near Littleton Center.

Shared amenities include a renovated barn with woodworking shop, a community garden and 13 acres of open space including walking trails.

All but one unit has been sold to date, reflecting demand for an innovative senior living model.

They Said It:

“Hager Homestead challenged us to blend 18th-century architecture with 21st century construction method. From preserving historic façades to managing multiple concurrent builds, the project demanded innovative solutions at every phase – while delivering a community that reflects the evolving preferences of today’s active older adults.”

— Benjamin Goldfarb, vice president, Nauset Construction