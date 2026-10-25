Hot Property: Juniper Everett

What: Juniper

Where: 201 Mill Road, Everett

Owner: Greystar

Built: 2024-2026

Greystar completed its fifth residential community in Everett’s Commercial Triangle district, an $880 million pipeline that includes 1,905 apartments on formerly industrial parcels.

The newest, Juniper, totals 416 apartments and 6,500 square feet of retail space.

Resident amenities include a pickleball court, dog park, bocce court, nine-hole miniature golf course, pool and firepits.

Greystar’s nearby Jade, Maxwell, Anthem Everett and Mason properties were completed from 2023 through 2025.

Across Massachusetts, Greystar has completed 2,000 housing units. This summer, it began construction of the 390-unit Whittenton Mills redevelopment in Taunton and a new 189-unit project at 100 West St. in Needham.

They Said It:

“We are excited to welcome Juniper’s first residents as we celebrate this important milestone for our Everett portfolio and for the evolution of the broader Everett Triangle into a complete, connected residential neighborhood.”

— Ryan Souls, managing director of development, Greystar