Hot Property: Korro Bio HQ

What: Korro Bio headquarters

Where: 60 First St., Cambridge

Owner: New England Development

Built: 2023-2024

A biotech company that raised $70 million earlier this year is settling into new headquarters within the former Sears anchor space at the CambridgeSide property.

Designed by architects TRIA, Korra Bio’s 50,000-square-foot headquarters includes open floor plans for flexible work arrangements, meeting space and labs optimized to foster creativity and scientific discovery.

Korro Bio developing therapies for patients with both rare and prevalent diseases. In April, Korro Bio entered agreements with investors to raise $70 million through a private stock placement by funds affiliated with Deep Track Capital of Greenwich, Connecticut.

They Said It:

“The design resonates with our culture and mission, and the spaces are built to grow with us as we continue to expand.”

— Robert Mack, associate director of facilities, Korro Bio