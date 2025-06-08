Hot Property: Munters North American

What: Munters North American

Where: South Hunt Road, Amesbury

Owner: Marcus Partners

Built: 2023-2025

Munters North American completed construction of a 430,000-square-foot facility that will house its dehumidification and climate control products.

Boston-based Marcus Partners developed the flagship facility, which will be occupied by nearly 350 employees in operations, R&D, sales, service and administration. The facility includes a rooftop solar array used as a renewable energy source.

Munters’ AirTech division provides energy-efficient air treatment for industrial facilities.

They Said It:

“We set out to design and build a new facility that would be an enhanced environment for our employees, be attractive for new talent, and better for our business overall.”

— Andrew Cook, Senior Vice President Americas, AirTech business area