Hot Property: Munters North American

What: Munters North American
Where: South Hunt Road, Amesbury
Owner: Marcus Partners
Built: 2023-2025
Munters North American completed construction of a 430,000-square-foot facility that will house its dehumidification and climate control products.
Boston-based Marcus Partners developed the flagship facility, which will be occupied by nearly 350 employees in operations, R&D, sales, service and administration. The facility includes a rooftop solar array used as a renewable energy source.
Munters’ AirTech division provides energy-efficient air treatment for industrial facilities.
They Said It:
“We set out to design and build a new facility that would be an enhanced environment for our employees, be attractive for new talent, and better for our business overall.”
— Andrew Cook, Senior Vice President Americas, AirTech business area