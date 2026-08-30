Hot Property: Museum of Science’s New Events Space

What: William and Charlotte Bloomberg Public Science Common

Where: Museum of Science, Boston

Owner: Museum of Science

Built: 2024-2026

Construction is wrapping up for the new William and Charlotte Bloomberg Public Science Common at The Museum of Science in Boston.

Scheduled to open Oct. 10, the project received a $155 million gift from Bloomberg Philanthropies, which was the largest in museum history. Designed by William Rawn Associates, the 10,000 square-foot common includes movable LED walls and retractable seating providing flexibility for events ranging from roundtables to school programs and performances.

Floor-to-ceiling glass provides 270-degree views of the Charles River and Boston skyline. A d&b Soundscape spatial audio system creates an immersive listening environment for daily and special programs including robotics demonstrations and presentations on genetics, climate science and emerging technologies. The venue will be available for corporate gatherings and private events.

Construction managers Consigli broke ground on the project in 2024. In addition, Consigli is updating building systems to support the museum’s carbon neutrality goals.

They Said It:

“Science should belong to everyone. The William and Charlotte Bloomberg Public Science Common will be the world’s stage for science: a place where scientists, creators, artists, and the public will create experiences that inspire everyone with hope for a better future. Our mission is to inspire a lifelong love of science in everyone.”

— Tim Ritchie, Gwill York President, Museum of Science