Hot Property: Station Lofts

What: Station Lofts renovations

Where: 124 Montello St., Brockton

Built: July 2024-September 2024

Owner: Capstone Communities

A refinancing package will enable Capstone Communities to begin an extensive renovation project at its Station Lofts property in Brockton.

In 2013, Newton-based Capstone Communities completed the renovation of the historic former Lilly Brackett Boot & Shoe Co./George Knight & Co. building to create 25 loft-style housing units.

The Property and Casualty Initiative, a statewide community loan fund, provided refinancing for the property. Capstone this month began a $150,000 reinvestment in Station Lofts including facade renovations, interior upgrades and common area improvements.

They Said It:

“Two of the foundational elements of Brockton’s downtown ‘renaissance’ are transit-oriented housing and the utilization of the city’s historic factory buildings to create attractive unique living spaces. The addition of the Station Lofts eleven years ago brought us closer to our vision of a reinvigorated, attractive, and livable downtown.”

— Brockton Mayor Robert F. Sullivan