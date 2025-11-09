Hot Property: The A.R.T.’s New Home

What: American Repertory Theater at Harvard University

Where: 175 North Harvard St., Allston

Owner: Harvard University

Built: 2024-2027

The David E. and Stacey L. Goel Center for Creativity & Performance will include a 700-capacity theater and 300-seat black box, rehearsal studios and outdoor performance yard.

Shawmut Design and Construction recently held a topping-off ceremony for the project, which is scheduled for completion in early 2027, as Harvard University’s American Repertory Theater relocates from Harvard Square to Allston.

The International Living Future Institute granted accreditation for the building’s sustainability, including use of laminate mass timber and reclaimed brick to minimize its carbon footprint. The construction includes 2,000 individual mass timber components and 15 “mega trusses” measuring 70 feet long and 10 feet high, which were delivered in single pieces from Canada. Chilled water, hot water, and electric utilities will be supplied by Harvard’s new lower-carbon District Energy Facility.

Project team members include design lead Haworth Tompkins, architect of record ARC/Architectural Resources Cambridge and acoustic consultant Charcoalblue.

They Said It:

“This structure represents both a remarkable technical achievement and a new benchmark for sustainable, low-carbon construction. Raising the final piece of the mass timber structure not only marks the next chapter in the A.R.T.’s story, but also stands as a symbol of innovation, collaboration, and community impact that will define this building for decades to come.”

—Kevin Sullivan, executive vice president, Shawmut Design and Construction