Hot Property: The Drew Hotel

What: The Drew Hotel

Where: 3 Chilton St., Plymouth

Owner: Rick Vayo

Built: 1800s

Lark Hotels’ newest property in downtown Plymouth opened its first phase in late September and is preparing for expansion in early 2027.

Originally built as a captain’s home in the 19th century, the 3-story building was later operated at the Chilton House Rest Home. Owner Rick Vayo acquired the property in 2024 along with four adjacent and nearby properties on Chilton and Howland streets.

Room rates at The Drew Hotel begin at $349 per night for double occupancy. A second phase scheduled for completion in 2027 will include 17 additional guest rooms, private event space and outdoor entertaining space.

Lark Hotels operates approximately 75 boutique hotels in North America.

They Said It:

“We’re hoping to fill a particular market niche here and we think we’ve met that with The Drew Hotel. The vision from the beginning was, like everything we do, to help elevate Plymouth to where it should be. I’ve said for quite some time, I feel like Plymouth lost its way for a while, and it’s finally at a point where it’s remembering we’re America’s Hometown.”

— Rick Vayo, owner, The Drew Hotel