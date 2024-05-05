Hot Property: The Kenzi at Bartlett Station

What: The Kenzi at Bartlett Station

Where: 2565 Washington St., Roxbury

Owner: Nuestra Comunidad and Preservation of Affordable Housing

Built: 2022-2024

The Kenzi at Bartlett Station creates 44 income-restricted apartments for senior citizens in a building that uses a rooftop solar array, on-site battery storage for emergency power and Passive House construction to minimize energy consumption.

Located in Roxbury’s Nubian Square, the complex is part of the Bartlett Station bus yard redevelopment totaling 217 apartments, 166 for-sale units and 30,000 square feet of commercial space.

The building is Boston’s tallest so far to include a battery storage system capable of supplying power in an electric outage.

They Said It:

“The Kenzi will provide dignified, green housing with services and support to meet the unique needs of Boston’s senior community.”

— Ed Augustus, secretary, Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities