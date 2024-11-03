Hot Property: ThirtyOne Elm

What: ThirtyOne Elm

Where: 13-31 Elm St., Springfield

Owner: WinnDevelopment and Opal Real Estate

Built: 1892

A historic former office building, hotel and theater originally constructed in 1892, downtown Springfield’s 13-31 Elm St. fell into disrepair and vacancy for the past three decades.

A multi-year restoration project designed by The Architectural Team of Chelsea was recently completed, transforming the 131,595- square-foot building into a 74-unit mixed-income housing project, 13,000 square feet of retail and commercial space and a planned 240-seat restaurant. The residential portion of the ThirtyOne Elm project is fully leased.

Original wainscoting, curved wooden banisters, marble walls and doors and terrazzo flooring were restored and a ceiling beadboard was recreated in the first-floor amenity space.

They Said It:

“The overall design aesthetic pays homage to the 1930s, with a classic art deco feel and look. We created a modern environment that adds an element of glamor to the building, especially in the first-floor speakeasy, with an interior palette of charcoal gray combined with jewel tones and gold creating a moody atmosphere reminiscent of old-world show business.”

— Ryan Hagler, project manager, The Architectural Team