Huntington Theatre’s New Wing Gets Financing from Beacon Bank

Boston’s Huntington Theatre has begun its East Wing expansion project on the Avenue of the Arts after receiving over $36 million in financing.

Beacon Bank purchased a $21 million tax-exempt bond issued by MassDevelopment to cover the construction project. The financing package also included additional components totaling over $15 million, according to Beacon Bank.

Scheduled to open in 2027, the project includes a 14,000 square-foot wing on the first two floors of the 34-story, 432-unit Lyra apartment tower under construction at 260 Huntington Ave., connecting to the existing theater.

Toll Brothers and PGIM Real Estate broke ground on the apartment tower in 2022 after receiving $226 million in construction financing.

With a glass facade, the new wing will include flexible performance spaces, a bar and cafe and outdoor balcony.

“The Huntington’s expansion will help shape the future of Boston, creating spaces at one of Boston’s great cultural institutions where creativity, community and culture can thrive together,” Division Head of Commercial Lending David L’Heureux said in a statement.

Beacon Bank’s Senior Vice President Doug Dixon led the lending team that oversaw the transaction.