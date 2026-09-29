Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union Adds Investment Capabilities

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union has added investment capabilities for its customers.

The Lowell-based credit union is working with InvestFi to allow customers to directly make investments from their accounts. Customers will receive guided investing advice and also be able to trade stablecoins and cryptocurrency.

“Our partnership with InvestiFi reflects our commitment to meeting members where they are and providing new opportunities to take charge of their financial future,” Jeanne D’Arc Chief Information Officer Grant Alois said in a statement. “By bringing investing capabilities directly into the digital banking experience our members already use, we’re making it easier for them to explore new ways to build financial confidence.”

Customers will receive guidance based on their tolerance for risk. The platform will also allow for self-directed stock and ETF investment.

Aksi customers will have access to financial education resources designed to build investing knowledge and support informed decision-making.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union — an institution whose members have trusted it for generations,” InvestFI CEO Kian Sarreshteh said in a statement. “That kind of trust is exactly why credit unions are uniquely positioned to meet the rising demand for investing close to home. We’re committed to working with institutions like Jeanne D’Arc as they meet their members right where they already bank.”