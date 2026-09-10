Jenny Cote Named MAR Realtor of the Year

The Massachusetts Association of Realtors has named Jenny Cote its 2026 Realtor of the Year. Cote is based in Leominster and affiliated with Worcester-based brokerage REMAX Diverse.

Cote has been focused on providing education to homebuyers, MAR said in explaining why she won this year’s award. She hosts educational seminars in partnership with local mortgage professionals, as well as teaching Spanish-language first-time homebuyer classes through NewVue Communities. Cote also translated MAR communications to help ensure important housing information reached Spanish-speaking communities, the association said.

She is also a past president and alumni member of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals. Cote is also actively involved with the Asian Real Estate Association of America and its LGBTQ+ Alliance. Cote has also organized a food drive benefiting the American Spanish Center and testified before the Massachusetts Legislature on the crumbling concrete foundation crisis.

Cote has sat on local committees, including MAR’s Fair Housing Committee and Leadership Academy, and has chaired MAR’s Government Affairs Committee. She has also been involved with the National Association of Realtors Legislative Meetings and NAR’s NXT Real Estate Conference.

“Jenny understands that being a Realtor is about so much more than helping people buy and sell homes,” MAR CEO Theresa Hatton said in a statement. “It’s about creating opportunities, educating consumers, advocating for homeowners, supporting fellow REALTORS, and strengthening the communities we serve. Jenny embodies those values through her dedication to the profession and the people around her.”