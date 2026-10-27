Lamacchia Realty Joins Open Real Estate Initiative

Lamacchia Realty has joined a group of major brokerage brands to share listings amid an escalating legal battle between Compass and multiple listings services.

The Open Real Estate group was announced in an open letter Monday by the brokerage brands AGNT, Home Services of America, Keller Williams and Real Remax. The group’s technology platform is intended to allow participating brokerages and agents to distribute property listings to MLSs, real estate portals and others.

The group said it aims to streamline how property listings flow across brokerages, multiple listing services, real estate portals and other platforms, at a time when major brokerage brand Compass is suing a number of MLSs to allow it to market some listings privately, as well as on listings platforms.

“We believe that access, information and transparency should be a benefit, not a barrier to anyone looking to purchase a home,” the open letter read. “Buyers deserve fair and comprehensive access to available housing information. It’s equally important that sellers have an honest understanding of how their homes are being marketed, who they are reaching and the opportunities they may gain or sacrifice when deciding how best to market their home for sale. A healthy market is one where sellers can make truly informed decisions, buyers have access to the broadest possible inventory and success is determined by those who create the most value – not those who control the most information.”

Waltham-based Lamacchia Realty is one of four initial participating brokerages, along with Brown Harris Stevens, Samson Properties and Windermere Real Estate.

“My number-one job is to make sure our buyers and sellers are getting the best treatment they can get from our company,” Lamacchia Realty CEO Anthony Lamacchia said in an interview. “By being a part of this, I’m continuing to ensure that our sellers get maximum exposure, and that our buyers get maximum access to all properties for sale. That’s what I do. These are major companies that are in on this, and I want our agents and our buyers and sellers to be a part of it.”

The real estate industry has seen signs of fracturing as multiple companies move towards private listings. A deal between Compass and Redfin in February to share Compass agents’ exclusive listings appeared to set off a wave of similar announcements, including a deal between the listings portal Zillow and Keller Williams, RE/MAX and HomeServices of America, among other brokerage brands.

Several multiple listings services have since sued Compass, alleging a pressure campaign to restrict competition, and Compass has countersued on anti-trust grounds.

This fracturing could cause buyers to have to go to extensive means to find homes, Lamacchia said. The aim of Open Real Estate is to push back against that, he said.

“If every brokerage starts hiding their listings, then we’re going to turn into Europe and South America, where if you want to buy a home, you got to go on 12 different websites,” he said. “You want to sell your home, you got to advertise with 10 different ones. That’s a big deal, and I don’t want that to happen to the real estate system. Our real estate system is the envy of the earth, the United States real estate system.”