Landlords Need Extra Insurance

Renters often believe their landlord’s insurance policy will cover their belongings if they are stolen or damaged. It won’t. So if you are a tenant, you need to buy some coverage of your own.

At the same time, landlords need some extra coverage, too. Homeowner’s policies alone won’t cut it.

Let’s start with renters. Even if the place comes furnished, tenants bring along a lot of personal items and electronics. They need a policy that covers these things in case of theft, fire or other events. A good policy will also cover tenants against liability claims and additional living expenses if they have to relocate.

What Renters Need

Renters should also look for a policy that includes no-fault medical coverage. That way, anyone injured on the property can submit their medical bills directly to the insurer.

Renters insurance isn’t a legal requirement, but some landlords insist on it as part of their leases. For others, it’s a preference rather than a requirement. So, if two people are vying for the same apartment and only one of them has coverage, guess who the landlord is likely to favor?

Most renters’ policies also cover the tenant against liability claims for damage to the property by the renter, their family and their pets. They also cover legal defense up to the policy’s limits, and additional living expenses should the property become unlivable because of a fire or other insured event.

The cost of coverage varies widely, depending on how much coverage you want. Most insurance agents should be able to give you a quote over the phone. But be certain to purchase enough coverage to replace all of your possessions.

Coverage can be canceled if you move out, and is transferable if you move to another rental property. But your policy should be updated. If you have a roommate, individual policies may be necessary.

Landlord’s Policies Help Cover Liability

Landlords policies do none of these things, at least not on the tenant’s behalf. Rather, they protect the property’s owner or their agent. They cover the physical structure and provide liability coverage in case a tenant or visitor is injured while on the property and holds the landlord responsible.

So, if someone were to break down the apartment’s door and make off with a big-screen TV, jewelry and cash, the tenant’s insurance would cover those losses while the landlord’s policy would cover the damage to the door. If the tenant has no insurance, they’re out of luck.

Landlord coverage also protects against the loss of rent in the event of a covered loss. For example, if a tree falls on the house and the damage is so extensive the tenants can no longer live there, a policy will cover the lost rent until the place can be occupied again. But landlords are not covered if tenants run into financial difficulties and can’t pay their rent.

Liability coverage pays for situations that are the landlord’s fault. Say the tenant fell on the steps because the handrail was not anchored securely. Without liability coverage, the tenant would likely sue.

Many landlords – especially those who are new to property management – believe their homeowners policy will protect them. But it does not. For each rental property you own, you’ll need a separate policy.

Like renters insurance, a landlord’s policy is not required by law, but obtaining coverage is highly recommended.

Insurance Rate Jumps Slowing Down

Speaking of insurance, after several years of aggressive rate hikes, the cost of homeowners insurance increased by “only” 8.5 percent last year. The average premium for a new policy hit $1,952, according to Matic Insurance Services, an insurance comparison site. While still a large increase, that’s less than half the 18 percent jump recorded in 2024.

Matic estimates that insurance now accounts for 9 percent of the typical homeowner’s monthly mortgage payment – the highest share ever recorded.

The trend has direct implications on borrowers’ ability to qualify for mortgages and to afford ongoing payments once they are homeowners. Mortgage lenders echo this sentiment, with 64 percent of those surveyed by Matic reporting problems related to insurance either “frequently” or “somewhat frequently” over the last year.

Another potential insurance risk: People are increasing their deductibles to save money, but putting more of their own money on the line should they have to file a claim.

The average deductible rose 22 percent last year, up from 15 percent in 2024, per Matic. And the company says it’s likely that deductibles will continue to increase.

(tag)Lew Sichelman has been covering real estate for more than 50 years. He is a regular contributor to numerous shelter magazines and housing and housing-finance industry publications. Readers can contact him at lsichelman@aol.com.