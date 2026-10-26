Lawsuit Seeks to Enforce Lab Broker’s Non-Compete

A lawsuit claims JLL has lost three lucrative Cambridge property assignments since broker Molly Heath moved to CBRE this summer, and seeks to enforce the terms of a non-compete agreement.

Heath, one of the region’s top lab brokers, asked JLL to be released from the covenants of her employment contract this year, according to a lawsuit filed by JLL in Suffolk Superior Court. After JLL declined, Heath transferred confidential information including client lists, lease and sale data and lease proposals, to a personal account, the lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit claims that BGRE, formerly Brookfield Properties, moved its leasing assignment from JLL to CBRE for its 40 Thorndike St. office tower in East Cambridge. Two other developers also followed Heath to CBRE, it states: Healthpeak Properties’ Cambridge Discovery Park in Alewife and BioMed Realty’s University Park in Cambridge.

“JLL has lost the fees it would have earned on those assignments. It has also lost goodwill that cannot be measured: in a business built on successive transactions with the same clients, it cannot be known what further assignments will follow each of them to CBRE,” the lawsuit states.

In 2021, JLL provided Heath with $3 million in the form of a $1.75 million forgivable loan and $1.25 million in performance bonuses, in exchange for the restrictive covenants following her departure from the company.

“The Amendment that created those covenants is clear. Ms. Heath agreed that the restrictions were reasonable and necessary to protect JLL’s trade secrets, confidential information, and goodwill, and that any violation would cause JLL irreparable injury for which damages at law would not be adequate compensation,” states the complaint by attorneys from Boston-based Shook, Hardy & Bacon LLP.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages, including client assignments that JLL lost to CBRE, and asks for an injunction to enforce the non-compete agreement. The Boston Business Journal first reported the dispute.

Heath began her commercial real estate career at Trammell Crow Co. before joining JLL in 2008. In recent years, Heath has represented developers of some of the region’s largest lab projects including 10 World Trade in Boston and 74M in Somerville, which recently landed its first tenant in Mass General Brigham.

Heath’s employment contract was amended in 2021 to add a non-compete clause, along with the promissory note for a forgivable loan of $1.75 million and a maximum potential bonus of $1.25 million based upon achieving a series of gross revenue goals.

The loan would be forgiven based upon a total $15 million of cash generated by Heath to JLL through her brokerage work, while actual collections totaled $10.8 million, the lawsuit states. If Heath left the company before the remaining debt was forgiven, the remaining loan balance would become payable within 30 days.

On Aug. 6, 2026, Heath repaid a $1 million outstanding balance on the loan, the complaint states. But in the previous month, Heath began forwarding emails containing JLL proprietary information to personal accounts, it claims.

Heath submitted a written notice of her departure from JLL on Aug. 10.

The non-compete clause prohibited Heath from soliciting JLL clients for a 12-month period after her termination of employment by herself or the company. JLL said it notified Heath that the one-year non-compete period would begin on that date.

On Aug. 28, after learning that Heath had joined CBRE, JLL attorneys wrote to CBRE asking them to suspend her during the rest of the non-compete period.

The complaint alleges breach of contract and seeks to prevent Heath from competing against JLL at CBRE or other companies.

CBRE declined to comment.