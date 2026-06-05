Leader Bank Adds Former Citizens Private Bankers

Leader Bank has announced four new hires, bankers who’ve all left Citizens Private Bank to join the Arlington-based lender.

Leader said this week it’s added a new Boston-based banking team that features Chantelle Duquenoy Garrett, Elizabeth Brant, Minarsin Rodriguez and Annie Collins. Duquenoy Garrett was previously the regional manager for Citizens Private Bank. Brant was previously a director, while Collins was a vice president and Rodriguez was a manager at the private bank.

Citizens Private Bank is an arm of Rhode Island-based Citizens Bank serving on high-net-worth clients and providing wealth management services.

“Leader Bank’s continued deposit growth is rooted in attracting exceptional bankers who understand that strong relationships are built on trust, insight, and consistency,” Leader Bank President Jay Tuli said in a statement. “From expanding our retail footprint in Massachusetts to growing our deposit presence nationally including on the West Coast, we are focused on building a platform that delivers both accessibility and high-touch service. This team is a strong addition as we continue to scale our deposit base and deepen relationships across markets.”

The new hires will be based in a Boston-based office located at 160 Commonwealth Ave., within the Vendome building.

Leader announced earlier in the year that it would be adding a branch in the Seaport District. Two other locations will be added in Massachusetts, while the bank is also adding a deposit team on the West Coast to serve clients in California.

According to recent FDIC data, the bank has $5 billion in assets and $4 billion in deposits.