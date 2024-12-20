Lower Mills’ Baker Chocolate Factory Trades for $41M

Dorchester’s Baker Chocolate Factory apartments traded for $41 million in a transaction between a pair of local developers.

Newton-based Wingate Acquisitions acquired the 133-unit historic complex at 1220 Adams St. from Chartwell Holdings of Needham.

The 133-unit property previously traded for $35.2 million in 2018, when Newton-based Chartwell Holdings acquired the historic mill complex from Fairfield Residential.

The property’s residential conversion, designed by The Architectural Team of Chelsea, received a National Historic Preservation Award in 1988.

The 133-unit property overlooking the Neponset River includes three attached mill buildings that were originally completed in the 19th century as the headquarters of Baker Chocolate Factory.

The buildings were converted into apartments with average sizes of 792 square feet in the 1980s.