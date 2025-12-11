Marcus Partners Proposes Robotics R&D in South Boston Development

Marcus Partners is seeking to expand its portfolio of commercial properties in Boston’s Seaport District with a proposal for a marine robotics research and manufacturing plant.

The Boston-based developer is the recommended pick to develop parcel M at 3 Dolphin Way, an Economic Development and Industrial Corp. of Boston-owned parcel, according to an EDIC memo. The project would include construction of a 100,000 square-foot building and $10 million to demolish the East Jetty and install a floating dock, enabling over-the-dock use.

Since 2017, the EDIC has sought private development proposals for the parcel within the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park. Zoning requires marine industrial-related uses on the parcel, which includes a vacant industrial building dating back to the 1940s.

Designated developers failed to make progress on previous projects, including the most recent proposal by Eastern Salt Inc. for a cargo terminal in 2019.

Two other developers submitted proposals in the current round. Charlestown-based marina owner Ocean Havens proposed a ship repair and cargo space, while Foss Offshore proposed an offshore wind warehouse and office but withdrew its offer, according to the memo.

Marcus Partners submitted a bid of $4.28 per square foot of land, or $9.4 million over a 70-year ground lease. An internal EDIC team recommended the company’s proposal.

“Its clear marine industrial use, strong financial offer and feasible implementation strategy make it a compelling fit for the site,” EDIC staff stated.

The Boston Planning & Development Agency board is scheduled to vote on the tentative designation of Marcus Partners for the parcel at today’s meeting.

Marcus Partners has recent experience redeveloping properties in the marine industrial park to support modern commercial uses.

In 2021, the company landed Ginkgo Bioworks as anchor tenant of its 228,000 square-foot development on parcels O and P., although the biotech company cancelled its plans to move into the building last year.

The company also has approval for a 742,000 square-foot office-lab complex on parcel X at 310 Northern Ave. and 5 Fid Kennedy Way, replacing a former Stavis Seafoods plant.