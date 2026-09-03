Martha’s Vineyard Estate Sells for Record Price

An estate in Edgartown has traded hands in two transactions totaling $43 million, but to two different buyers. It’s the most expensive residential property sold in state history.

A deed for $27 million for 61 Butler’s Cove Road in Edgartown and a nearby unnumbered parcel was filed at the Dukes County Registry of Deeds Aug. 25, A separate deed for $16 million was filed the same day for a neighboring group of parcels owned by the same seller, Beach Farm LLC: 57 Butler’s Cove Road, 15 Forever Wild Way, and 16 Forever Wild Way.

The seller LLC lists Lisa J. Bronner as a manager, according to Massachusetts corporation documents, but the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the sale, identified the seller as Michael Bronner, who founded the advertising firm Digitas in 1980.

The buyers in the separate Aug. 25 transactions were each different realty trusts, but managed by the same two partners at Edgartown law firm Reynolds, Rappaport Kaplan & Hackney, and which list the firm as their addresses on the two deeds. State laws and regulations make it difficult to identify who the real owners of the realty trusts are, as they are often not the trustees listed in public documents.

Maggie Gold Seelig, founder of MGS Group Real Estate, and Brian Dougherty, CEO of Corcoran Property advisors, are the listing agents, according to property listings on Corcoran Property Advisors‘ website and on the MGS Group website and Instagram page. As of publication, neither had responded to phone calls requesting comment.

The estate, known as Great Point, spans almost 32 acres, according to town property records. The listings describe 12 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and three half baths spread across what appear in town property records to be a main house, guest house and multiple cabins. The estate also sits next to Edgartown Great Pond and features a private beach, according to the MGS Group listing for 57 Butler’s Cove Road. Images included with listings also appear to suggest that the Forever Wild Way parcels could be developed into new luxury homes. The listings show the sellers originally sought $49 million.

The property is part of the exclusive Herring Creek Farm neighborhood, once one of Martha’s Vineyard’s oldest cattle farms.

The $43 million price tag just edges out 68-72 Monomoy Road, in Nantucket. That Nantucket property was sold for $42 million to Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy in 2023, and it remains the single most expensive residential sale to a single buyer in Massachusetts history.