Massachusetts Is Building Momentum in Transportation

There are many encouraging signs about the future of transportation in Massachusetts. This statement may come as a surprise, but considering the funding included in the state budget, recent momentum with federal grants and effective management of difficult infrastructure projects, it is clear things are headed in the right direction. This progress should inspire confidence and show that Gov. Maura Healey’s agenda is working to meet the transportation needs of our economy.

Transportation proved to be one of the biggest winners in this year’s state budget, particularly the additional funding for public transit. In order to avoid dramatic cuts in current service levels, the state budget is substantially increasing support for the MBTA operating budget, while also helping to expand a means-tested transit fare program, create a new MBTA academy program to build a skilled workforce and address a need for climate adaptation infrastructure along the Blue Line. There is also increased aid for regional transit authorities to expand transit services outside of Greater Boston.

The state budget will also begin a new approach towards directing funding from the Millionaire’s Tax for transportation infrastructure spending. By setting up a new financing mechanism, the state will now increase its borrowing capacity by $1.1 billion over the next five years, and use this to accelerate MBTA subway track improvements as well as bridge repairs throughout the commonwealth. Funds from this income surtax is best used on one-time capital upgrades to maximize benefits from this new money.

Grants Advance Big Projects

Massachusetts is showing tremendous success in winning major federal infrastructure grants from the Biden-Harris administration. Credit goes to the governor’s team, the congressional delegation and staff at the Massachusetts Department of Transportation for their effective work in securing federal dollars through competitive grant applications.

Since January, MassDOT has won over $1.3 billion to build a new Sagamore Bridge, as well as another $344 million to start the I-90 Allston Multimodal Project.

In Allston, the state developed a comprehensive finance plan centered on this federal grant but also using a mix of state, federal and contributions from Harvardand Boston universities, and the city of Boston. The state capital plan approved in July now contains the necessary funding to get Allston project into construction within two years.

The cost and scale of this realignment of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Allston and the Sagamore Bridge replacement had created uncertainty for state transportation leaders for the past decade, but thanks to these federal grants, the two projects can now move forward into construction without disrupting other priorities.

Finally, the MBTA is making significant progress in reducing slow zones in the subway system by fixing poor subway track. By the end of September, the MBTA expects to have eliminated almost 90 percent of slow zones in the entire system. MassDOT just reopened the Sumner Tunnel after a five-week shutdown to repair the hundred-year-old tunnel, completing this phase on-time and on-budget.

A Comprehensive Vision Now Needed

These positive steps from the last year show that when resources are provided to transportation, Massachusetts is capable of getting the job done, especially with policy issues and projects long delayed and neglected.

Looking ahead, developing a comprehensive transportation finance plan is needed to support additional progress to reduce traffic congestion, improve transit service and address carbon emission reduction and resiliency infrastructure to protect against climate change.

Gov. Healey’s Transportation Finance Task Force is expected to deliver recommendations by December on what is next to support a sustainable and resilient transportation system throughout the commonwealth. The task force is designed to include a broad range of voices from business groups, transit advocates and public health officials from state, regional and local governments throughout Massachusetts. This group is not the typical commission but instead a collection of leaders who understand the impacts of an insufficient and underperforming transportation system on our quality of life, economic opportunities and environmental impacts.

It is unclear if this group will call for new revenue, but they should take a close look at the allocation of the Millionaire’s Tax.

In the first year after the ballot question approved this new surtax, the legislature spent 47 percent of the money on transportation and 53 percent on education programs. Unfortunately, in the most recent state budget for the second year, this allocation shifted to 41.5 percent for transportation and the rest to education.

The ballot campaign promised an even split between transportation and education, so this uneven distribution is very concerning and should be corrected by emphasizing how this money should be used.

Overall, when it comes to transportation issues, this is the first time in a while where we can see progress happening and the state’s strategy yielding positive returns. Massachusetts is now getting the job done. As the Transportation Finance Task Force develops a clear vision for a sustainable, efficient and equitable future, we can finally build the transportation system that Massachusetts has long imagined and clearly deserves.

Rick Dimino is president emeritus of A Better City and a member of the MassDOT board of directors.