Massachusetts Launches Pilot to Finance Modular Starter Homes

State housing officials have launched a financing tool they hope will help modular construction become the basis of more “cost-effective” starter homes.

Gov. Maura Healey announced the launch of “Move-In Mass” pilot program in Sturbridge Thursday, her office said. The program hopes to reduce the cost of building homes and speed up construction times by encouraging modular and CrossMod and make homes more affordable for buyers. Also, the program looks to speed up construction through the use of modular or CrossMod methods.

As part of the program, MassHousing will give $10 million to three sponsors; 20 homes will be built as part of the pilot program.

“Buying your first home should be an exciting milestone, but for too many people in Massachusetts, it feels out of reach. We’re working to change that by helping first-time homebuyers with down payments and building more housing to bring down costs,” Healey said in a statement provided by her office Thursday. “Move-In Mass is another way we’re making homeownership more attainable by lowering the cost of building starter homes. We want more people to have the opportunity to put down roots, build equity and raise their families right here in Massachusetts.”

MassHousing will provide the funds via interest-only loans. A substantial portion of the funds will be returned to Move-In Mass at the time that the homes are sold, according to a request for proposals published by MassHousing, one state’s two quasi-public housing finance agencies.

“This exciting pilot program brings the state together with homebuilders and manufacturers, to explore new ways of delivering high-quality, code-compliant, and mortgage-ready manufactured homes to Massachusetts communities,” MassHousing CEO Chrystal Kornegay said in a statement provided by the governor’s office. “Construction innovation can help deliver more modestly priced homes to first-time homebuyers. Move-In Mass will provide upfront, recyclable financing to kickstart new home construction, and ultimately, help new home construction methods grow to scale.”

The project must feature at least five units according to the RFP. There are no minimum or maximum requirements for the number of bedrooms or bathrooms per home.

Projects will also need to include affordable units. According to the RFP, 20 percent of the units must be affordable to households that earn 80 percent of the area median income.

“We cannot solve our housing shortage by relying on the same approaches alone. We need to embrace innovation and find ways to deliver quality homes at a cost that working families can afford,” Housing and Livable Communities Secretary Juana Matias said in a statement. “Move-In Mass is designed to do exactly that. By supporting more efficient construction methods and reinvesting proceeds into future homes, we can make our housing investments go further while opening doors to homeownership and the generational wealth that comes with it.”

The announcement comes as voters are preparing to weigh in on a ballot question that would legalize single-family homes on minimum lot sizes as small as 5,000 square feet anywhere in the state with municipal water and sewer service.