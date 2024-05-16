Massport Narrows CEO Search to Davey, Florida Official

Former Massachusetts Transportation Secretary Richard Davey and a Florida transportation official are vying to be named the next CEO of Massachusetts Port Authority.

Massport’s board of directors will hold a public meeting to review the potential selection of Davey or Eulois Checkley, CEO of the Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works, at a meeting to be scheduled next week.

Cleckley oversees a staff of approximately 4,000 employees in his role in Dade County. He previously was executive director of transportation and infrastructure for the city and county of Denver.

Last fall, Miami Mayor Daniella Levine Cava suspended Cleckley from his $288,000-a-year position for two weeks, after approving free bus fares on some routes without prior approval, the Miami Herald reported.

Davey headed the Massachusetts Department of Transportation from 2011 to 2014 and has been president of New York City Transit, the nation’s largest public transportation agency, since 2022.

Executive search firm Isaacson, Miller advised Massport on the search to replace CEO Lisa Wieland, who departed in November for a position at National Grid. Director of Aviation Ed Freni has been Massport’s acting director since Wieland’s departure.

A screening committee of directors Patricia Jacobs, Warren Fields and Sean O’Brien reviewed the recommendations to run the $1 billion-a-year agency that operates Logan International Airport and the Port of Boston.

After announcing the two finalists, board members agreed they would not allow the public to comment at next week’s meeting.

“We were appointed to do this job. We were not appointed to get opinions about our new CEO,” Board member Laura Sen said. “That’s not good governance.”