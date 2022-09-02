MBTA Picks Next Generation of Green Line ‘Supercars’

The MBTA has chosen a design for a series of “supercar” trains to replace its current Green Line fleet starting in 2026.

The winning design comes from Spanish train-maker CAF, and is modified from one of the company’s existing and successful Urbos trains.

CAF’s Elmira, New York subsidiary built and test the T’s newest Green Line trains, the 24 trolleys of the Type 9 series, bought to provide enough trains to serve the new Green Line extension. That project is currently under-budget and on schedule, MBTA Director of Vehicle Engineering Bill Wolfgang told the MBTA board of directors on Wednesday when the board voted to approve the contract award.

The $810 million contract will see just over 100 new Green Line trains – to be known as “Type 10s” – replace the entire fleet of older current Green Line trolleys. At 40 feet longer than existing trolleys, which typically run coupled together, each new train will be able to do the job of two existing cars. With only one train operator needed per supercar, only half the staff will be needed to run current Green Line service, the T said.

The train design also includes larger doors and eliminates the stairs that current Green Line trains have, increasing trolley capacity and handicap accessibility, the T said, and include a range of safety improvements built in. The Type 7 and Type 8 trolleys that make up the bulk of the MBTA’s fleet were built between 1986 and 1988 and between 1999 and 2006, respectively. The Type 7 trolleys received mid-life rebuilds between 2012 and 2019.

“This is an incredible moment that marks an inflection point for the MBTA’s Green Line riders as we continue to work to transform the entire line,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a statement. “Not only will the Type 10 supercars provide more capacity and a roomier ride for what is the nation’s busiest light rail line, but they also include the latest safety technology, updated accessibility improvements, and other upgrades that improve the rider experience. We look forward to beginning the supercar design phase this fall, and receiving the first pilot vehicles in spring 2026.”