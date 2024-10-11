Monson Savings Bank Hires New Vice President

Monson Savings Bank recently announced that Michelle Cayo will be the bank’s vice president and credit risk officer.

Cayo will be responsible for managing Monson Savings Bank’s commercial credit department. She will also assist in the creation of commercial loan policy as needed and serve on the loan review committee at Monson Savings Bank.

“Michelle will be a tremendous asset to both our customers and our team,” said Dan Moriarty, president and chief executive officer of Monson Savings Bank. “Her commitment to the well-being of the local communities we serve aligns perfectly with our values. We are delighted to welcome her to Monson Savings Bank.”

Cayo comes to Monson Savings Bank with more than 26 years of experience in banking. She previously worked as Florence Bank’s vice president credit risk officer. Cayo also previously worked in the credit department at Hampden Bank and managed Country Bank’s credit department.

“I am so grateful to be joining a team that holds the same values as I do. I was drawn to Monson Savings Bank’s dedication to supporting the local communities that we serve,” said Cayo. “I am thrilled to join the esteemed Monson Savings Bank team. With over 26 years of dedicated experience in the commercial credit sector, I am eager to contribute my expertise and drive to our collective success. I look forward to leveraging my industry knowledge to support the Bank’s growth and continue its tradition of excellence.”