M&T Earnings Highlight Rate Pressure in Third Quarter

M&T Bank executives remained positive headed into the end of the year, but highlighted the pressure the recent Federal Reserve rate hike had on its ability for growth.

The bank reported meager growth in deposits during its third-quarter earnings call Friday morning. Deposits grew from $162.5 billion in the third quarter of 2025 to $166.7 billion, which represents a 2.5 percent increase on a year-over-year basis.

M&T is projecting deposits to grow to between $169 billion and $170 billion in the fourth quarter as it continues to focus on growing customer deposits at a reasonable cost, CFO Daryl Bible said. Bible said M&T’s deposit costs increased by 10 basis points quarter-over-quarter, with six basis points directly attributed to the rate hike.

The bank also saw loans grow by 5.4 percent on a year-over-year basis, reporting $143.2 billion in the third quarter of 2026. M&T is aiming for loans to grow to between $145 billion and $146 billion in the final quarter of 2026. Loan growth could be impacted by rates, particularly in residential lending, but also impacting the commercial real estate sector, according to Bible.

“As far as pricing goes, yes, it’s competitive out in the marketplace,” he said. “We’ll see how much loan demand we have in 2027 with rates increasing. My guess is we’ll have loan demand, but probably at a little bit more modest pace, and I think we’ll be able to manage the funding of that effectively.”

Due to stress testing of its portfolio, some loans could still perform well. Bible said. M&T’s provision for credit losses was $135 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $125 million in the third quarter of 2025. M&T saw criticized loans grow $245 million quarter over quarter, with the growth mainly centered around a $213 million business lending relationship.

“If rates stay higher, that could put pressure on debt service coverage ratios,” Bible said. “The C&I portfolio has been up and down a little bit on a criticized basis, so we don’t think that’s going to necessarily have a downward trajectory, but bounce along up and down a little bit throughout the next several quarters.”

Even with balance sheet affects, Bible did note that the bank is still open to merger activity in a higher rate environment. CEO René Jones has been speaking with potential acquisition targets, he said.

“There’s nothing imminent from that perspective, but you know René knows all the CEOs in our marketplace,” Bible said. “He has good dialog, and when somebody wants to partner with us, they reach out to us, and at that point, we will engage and see if it can work for both parties.”