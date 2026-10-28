Needham Bank Expands Small Business Lending Capabilities

Needham Bank has expanded its ability to lend to small businesses through the statewide Invest MA program.

The program is designed to expand access to capital for creditworthy small businesses. Through Invest MA, the bank said, funds from the state are placed with participating Massachusetts banks that commit to increasing small business lending as deposits.

The program makes up to $500 million available for deposit across participating institutions.

“Small businesses are essential to the strength and vitality of the communities we serve,” bank President and CEO Joseph Campanelli said in a statement. “Our participation in Invest MA builds on Needham Bank’s longstanding commitment to providing local businesses with the capital, expertise, and responsive service they need to grow, create jobs, and build for the future.”

The bank has 426 active loans to small businesses, according to Needham Bank’s call reports during the second quarter. Assets also grew by 41.2 percent year-over-year in the third quarter to $7.6 billion. Total loans also increased by 44.7 percent year-over-year to $6.8 billion.

Participating banks are expected to offer interest rates 60 points below the Massachusetts Municipal Deposit Trust Cash Portfolio Daily Gross Overnight Rate at the time institutions join the program.

The program requires that all funds are insured or collateralized to ensure that there is no risk to the taxpayer’s money according to the state. Also, banks must have a rating of at least “satisfactory” under both the federal and state Community Reinvestment Acts.