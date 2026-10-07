Needham Bank Introduces ‘Dementia-Friendly’ Banking Hours

Needham Bank will introduce dedicated “dementia-friendly” banking hours at its Natick branch beginning on Oct. 17.

As part of a pilot program, the branch at 17 West Central St. will open from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month. The aim is to provide a quieter and supportive environment for people living with dementia and their caregivers. Appointments are not required for those looking to conduct transactions during these hours.

“I recognize the unique challenges people living with dementia and their caregivers may face, and I am proud to introduce these dedicated hours at our Natick branch as part of Needham Bank’s commitment to responsive, community-focused banking,” Needham Bank Branch Manager Stephen Walls said in a statement.

Needham Bank is a member of Dementia Friendly Natick, an initiative of the Natick Council on Aging and Human Services. The initiative brings together local organizations and service providers to raise awareness and strengthen community support for residents living with dementia and their caregivers.

“In establishing dementia-friendly banking hours in Natick, Needham Bank demonstrates their clear understanding of the vital role that banks and ﬁnancial services professionals play in helping people living with dementia stay independent and secure,” Needham Council on Aging member Paula Panchuck said in a statement.

Panchuck is also co-chair of the Dementia Friendly Natick Action Team

There are over 135,000 people aged 65 or older with Alzheimer’s disease in Massachusetts, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. The association estimates that 218,000 caregivers contribute 252 million hours of unpaid care to those living with dementia.