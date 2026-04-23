Needham Bank Sees Growth In First Quarter

With the merger between Needham Bank and BankProv in the rearview mirror, the bank’s top leader says he’s looking ahead.

Needham Bank reported $15 million in net income in its first-quarter earnings statement. Additionally, the bank saw deposits grow to to $6.1 billion, up from $5.85 billion in the prior quarter.

“The first quarter of 2026 marked a pivotal transition for Needham Bank, following the seamless and successful integration of Provident,” President and CEO Joseph Campanelli said in a statement. “As a unified organization, we are advancing our technology infrastructure across a broad range of banking systems to position us for increased revenue growth, with a focus on expanding our cash management and payments capabilities and scalability. While expenses increased from front loading these strategic investment costs and the expenditure related to implementing and operating systems in parallel – necessary to preserve business and customer continuity – we anticipate these investments to drive substantial benefits for both customers and shareholders beginning in the second half of 2026, creating value as we pursue ongoing growth.”

Needham Bank also saw growth on the loan side of the balance sheet, according to its first-quarter earnings report. The gross total of loans increased by 3.7 percent from the prior quarter, to $6.21 billion. The bank had $7.23 billion in total assets at quarter-end.

The bank said in its earnings statement that it recorded total net charge-offs of $13.6 million. The increase in net charge-offs during the current quarter was primarily a result of $12.4 million in charge-offs on previously reserved for purchase credit deteriorated commercial and industrial loans, according to the bank’s announcement.

The bank also reported a $10.6 million partial charge-off of a purchased credit deteriorated commercial and industrial loan, which carried a $10.8 million reserve.