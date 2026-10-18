New Design Firm Promises New Approach

Haril Pandya

CEO and Founder, SPARC

Age: 54

Industry experience: 32 years

Aksel Solberg, AIA

CIO and Founder, SPARC

Age: 40

Industry experience: 20 years

Less than a year after they met as colleagues at HFA Architecture + Engineering, Haril Pandya and Aksel Solberg went into business together. SPARC, a Needham-based architecture firm, is pursuing a wide range of assignments that reflect Pandya’s background in complex mixed-use projects and Solberg’s expertise in retail properties. Among their current projects are the proposed Heritage on Main project in Medway and the Linden Square project in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. This month, SPARC was picked to design a mixed-use project at the former Acapulcos restaurant property in Needham. The 1 First Ave. restaurant was recently demolished by Fox and Hounds Properties of Holliston in a partnership with Feldman Development Partners of Boston.

Q: What are your strategies for community engagement and helping developers get through permitting?

Solberg: We tend to be the in-between team that takes all the blows. Developers don’t start necessarily generalizing from the community out. It’s usually from the parcel in. “We found this thing, let’s bid on it, we won it, let’s max it out. What was our pro forma saying? Oh, 700 units.” There’s no impact analysis on the other side. There’s a yield analysis, which is the pro forma. Great – but there’s no analysis on the other side that really says, “Here’s your path of least resistance. Here’s where your failure points are going to be.” That’s what developers are missing as far as intel. Architects tend to be the people who can deliver the best message, because we don’t just present for one client. We present to many clients across many communities, and can have a better sense of what the pulse is.

Q: How are multifamily developers approaching the retail ground-floor strategy?

Solberg: It depends on the market sector, from my experience. If you’re in an urban setting, the answer to that question can be very different than it would be in a suburban Main Street setting. It can take a while, in my experience, for the developers to find the right leasing mix. In the suburbs, the equation is a little different. The general public wants the feel of downtown retail [in a new development], but a lot of the mom-and-pop stores that they’d like to see can’t afford those rates. A lot of the developers I’ve worked with in the multifamily and mixed-use sector solve that equation by splitting up the uses on-site. So they’ll have a multifamily building and then a retail pad building, which helps lower the overall cost and keep the retail rents at a reasonable rate.

Q: Is the bulk of multifamily design still gravitating toward midrise over podium style product?

Solberg: That’s pretty much where we have seen it. The low- to mid-rise seems to be what pencils right now and is also attractive to the towns where those are good projects to pursue. And then there’s the high-rise equation. Everybody was apprehensive about rent control, but the general costs there are still tough to make those marketable to the wide masses. If you’re a young professional and you’re living in downtown Boston and you can afford the high rent rates, great. But not everybody wants that. Then there’s the office-to-residential conversion, which has yet to be fully cracked. I know there have been some great projects done in recent years, but overall, there are still a lot of office towers which just don’t fit well with the multifamily footprint.

Q: Which AI programs are being adopted most widely in architecture?

Pandya: My Instagram feed gets blown up with all kinds of AI things that get introduced daily. None of them really work well. It’s good that people are looking at that. The larger companies are probably working with Autodesk on something that’s really integrated. That might be on the production side of things. We’re looking at it, but for now we’re also looking at it to help assist our design. We’re a newish firm with experienced people in it, and we want to find a way to accelerate our output. We don’t want to be a one-project-at-a-time firm. At the end of the day, it’s being able to feed it enough parameters, whether you’re doing zoning research, or code research. You obviously can’t take it for its word. We’re using it for video production and animation, and some early renderings.

Solberg: There are a couple of programs that are AI-driven. TestFit has been out there for years, and it’s growing more powerful with each passing month. There’s also a program called Zenerate. It applies another lens with zoning analysis and programming stages. Haril and I were talking to a friend on the West Coast who is developing his own software called Red Flag, and that’s a lot of due diligence, code review, zoning analyses, things like that. The programs that promote themselves as generative design, at least in our experience, don’t really work the way that their marketing has said that they do. So, I think that’s where Haril and I found you still have to have the human element at the core of your design process. It can help empower us, but it can’t do it all.

Pandya: There’s one I know of called Blueprints AI. I was turned onto it by some old grad school friends who said, “Have you seen this? This is all going to put us out of a job.” And I said, “Don’t worry. You still need human intelligence at the core.” The other thing Aksel and I ran into is the moral component. We’re hearing this from attorneys, saying, “It’s not appropriate to put fully designed jobs in AI out there because it’s not your work.” And that is now turning into things where companies have to put watermarks if they’re doing things by AI. Some attorneys are saying they have to put that into their contracts: that we’re using AI to get you to A, B or C. That’s the realization that we can’t just be like, “We did this and here’s that rendering or image,” and get away with it. We have to be way upfront. If you’re relying on that to exist as a company, there’s going to be some issues.

Aksel’s Top Five Favorite Books:

“Timeline” by Michael Crichton “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho “The Lord Of The Rings” by J.R.R. Tolkien “The Jazz of Physics” by Stephon Alexander “A Song Of Ice & Fire” by GRR Martin

Haril’s Top Five Food-and-Drink Pairings