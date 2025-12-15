New Developer Switches to All-Affordable Project in West Roxbury

What was originally envisioned as a largely market-rate housing development in West Roxbury is being taken over by B’nai B’rith Housing for an all-affordable project.

The nonprofit developer has an agreement to acquire 1208C VFW Parkway and seeks to convert the entire project to 55 income-restricted units.

The success of the project hinges upon B’nai B’rith Housing obtaining city and state subsidies, attorney John Pulgini wrote in a notification letter to the Boston Planning Department.

All units would be reserved for households earning a maximum 80 percent of area median income.

The 62,140 square-foot project was approved in November 2023 and estimated at $18 million by previous developer 705 Plantation Street Realty Trust, which anticipated a 2024 groundbreaking at the time. Only nine units would have been income-restricted, complying with Boston’s inclusionary development policy.

The project would replace a 3-story, 30,000 square-foot commercial building.

B’Nai B’rith completed a 60-unit affordable apartment complex in 2023 known as Parkway 1208, located at 1208D VFW Parkway adjacent to the current site.

Developers of all-affordable projects qualify for accelerated Boston Planning Department reviews under a policy announced by Mayor Michelle Wu in late 2022.

The updated project would waive previous community benefits in the form of donations to the Boston Transportation Department and Parks & Recreation Department, according to the notification letter.