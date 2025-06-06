Newburyport Bank Names New President and CEO

Newburyport Bank has added a new president and chief executive officer. James J. McCarthy will lead Newburyport beginning on June 28.

“I am truly honored to take on this leadership role at Newburyport Bank during such a pivotal time in our industry,” McCarthy said in a statement. “While banking is facing significant headwinds – from economic volatility to evolving technologies and customer needs – I am confident that through strong teamwork, local focus and collaboration across River Run, we are well-positioned to continue our tradition of trust and innovation.”

McCarthy previously served as chairman, president and CEO of First Ipswich Bank. His leadership included participation in key governance and strategy committees, including ALCO, Risk Oversight and Product Development.

Earlier in his career, McCarthy was executive vice president and chief operating officer at Danversbank, overseeing finance, retail operations, risk, compliance and facilities. He was also president and CEO of Revere Federal Savings Bank.

“Jim is a seasoned and respected leader who understands both the opportunities and the complexities of modern banking,” Lloyd Hamm, chief executive officer and co-chairman of the board for River Run Bancorp, said in a statement. “At a time when our industry is navigating rising interest rates, regulatory pressures and rapidly shifting customer expectations, his experience and strategic mindset will be instrumental in driving forward our mission and delivering value to our communities.”