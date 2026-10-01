NorthBridge Sells Boylston Distribution Center for $90M

Rising fuel costs are putting a premium on well-located warehouse and distribution centers, factoring into the $90 million acquisition of a central Massachusetts property.

JLL Income Property Trust announced that the acquisition of the Worcester Distribution Center on Pine Hill Drive in Boylston reflects the desirability of warehouses near transportation corridors.

“The cost of fuel has continued to rise, widening the imbalance between the costs of transportation and rent. As a result, demand for well-located industrial properties proximate to nodes of critical transportation infrastructure has increased,” JLL Income Property Trust CEO Allan Swaringen said in a statement.

The seller was Wakefield-based NorthBridge Partners.

The development received $38.7 million in construction financing from Cambridge Savings Bank in December 2021, according to data compiled by The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman.

NorthBridge Partners acquired the property for $6.5 million in October 2021.

The class A warehouse includes specialized refrigeration storage and automation, and is located near Interstate 90 and Route 495.

The property is 100 percent leased to a single tenant, according to JLL Income Property Trust.

Cardinal Health, a publicly traded medical product distributor, opened the new distribution center in October 2024 to serve the New England region, replacing a smaller Bedford location.

Warehouses comprise 39 percent of JLL Income Property Trust’s portfolio, representing $2.7 billion in assets at 66 properties.

Founded in 2014, private equity firm NorthBridge closed its Fund IV in 2024 with $948 million in total investments.