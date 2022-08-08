Personnel File – No. 298

City of Boston

Mayor Michelle Wu today appointed Oliver Sellers-Garcia as the City of Boston’s first ever Green New Deal Director. Sellers-Garcia was most recently the director of resiliency and equity at the MBTA.

Clinton Savings Bank

Clinton Savings Bank announced the appointment of Ellen J. McGovern as chair of the board for a one-year term.

Havervill Bank

Evan S. Cline recently joined Haverhill Bank as vice president and controller. He previously held senior finance positions at Milford National Bank & Trust, People’s United Bank and First Trade Union Bank.

McDermott, Quilty & Miller, LLP

Boston-based McDermott, Quilty & Miller, LLP announced the hiring of attorney Sean T. Regan as a new senior associate. Most recently, he was director of university relations and public records for the president’s office at the University of Massachusetts and the UMass Building Authority.

Milford Federal Bank

Milford Federal Bank announced today that Daniel McElhinney has joined the bank as vice president and retail market manager.

Mortgage Network

Danvers-based Mortgage Network announced Chance McQueen has joined the company’s East Berlin, Connecticut office as a loan officer. Prior to joining Mortgage Network, McQueen worked as a mortgage consultant with First Alliance Home Mortgage.

The Peabody Cos.

New Bedford-based The Peabody Cos. announced that Lori Aguiar has obtained an OSHA 10 certification.

The Procopio Cos.

Middleton-based The Procopio Cos. announced the hire of Shad Brook to the role of director of operational excellence. Prior to joining Procopio, Brook spent four years as senior manager of operations quality for Raytheon Technologies.

Rockland Trust Co.



Danvers-based Rockland Trust welcomed Jeffrey Rathkamp and Tony Pascuccio. Both join the bank in the role of vice president and commercial loan officer in the Danvers office.

ULI Boston/New England

ULI Boston/ New England announced the hiring of Catherine Rollins as the new director. Prior to joining ULI Boston/New England, Rollins was manager of local public policy at the Massachusetts Association of Realtors.



The Village Bank

Newton-based The Village Bank announced the hiring of Paul Brassil as vice president of information security. Brassil joins the bank after three years as senior vice president and chief information officer at Pawtucket Credit Union.