Personnel File – No. 386

Berkshire Bank

Boston-based Berkshire Bank announced it’s hired David DeBonis as a senior mortgage loan officer on its consumer lending team.

Central One Federal Credit Union

Shrewsbury-based Central One Federal Credit Union’s former president and CEO, David L’Ecuyer, has been inducted in to the hall of fame at the Cooperative Credit Union Association, the trade group for Massachusetts’ credit unions.

Charles River Bank

Medway-based Charles River Bank announced a number of employee recognition following its recently annual employee dinner.:

Mendon branch manager and Assistant Vice President Nancy MacLeod for 25 years with the bank

Information systems manager and Assistant Vice President Laura Peterson and loan officer and Assistant Vice President Mickee Whitney for 20 years with the bank

IT and operations employee Joan Gavini-Campbell, commercial lending assistant Stephanie Flynn, personal banker 1 Emily Niss and personal banker 1 Barbara Horne for 15 years with the bank

Part-time personal banker Jen Healey, assistant retail lending manger Sara Eagan, assistant loan manager and Assistant Vice President Kim Pelliccia and senior retail lending officer and Vice President Danielle Casbarra for five years with the bank

ERA Key Realty Services

Residential brokerage ERA Key Realty Services announced that Juliana de Freitas Silva has joined its Whittinsville office as a Realtor.

Greylock Federal Credit Union

Greylock Federal Credit Union, based in Pittsfield, announced it’s promoted Becki Beron to assistant vice president and marketing manager.

Hancock Associates

Danvers surveying and engineering firm Hancock Associates announced that it’s hired Sean Moriarty as a project manager and wetland scientist.

J Barrett & Company

Beverly-based residential brokerage J Barrett & Company announced that Elaine Horrocks has affiliated with its Hamilton office working under Deb Evans, a Realtor.

JLL

Commercial brokerage JLL announced that its Boston capital markets office has hired Tom Hovey as a director on its Northeast industrial capital markets investment sales and advisory team.

Merrimack Valley Credit Union

Lawrence-based Merrimack Valley Credit Union said it’s hired Brian Harrington as vice president of finance and treasury. Harrington was previously vice president of financial planning and analysis at Lighthouse Credit Union (formerly Northeast Credit Union) in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.