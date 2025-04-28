Personnel File – No. 403

Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank announced it’s named Heather Hans, a vice president and its consumer lending compliance officer, as the company’s “volunteer of the year.” Hans won the award for giving 400 hours of time to various volunteer efforts and “because she volunteers with a variety of organizations and actively participates in both company-sponsored events as well as personal activities,” the bank said.

Cape Cod 5

Hyannis-based bank Cape Cod 5 announced three recent promotions:

Rachael Aiken to director of investments

Jonathan Kelly to senior investment officer on the bank’s financial planning team

Caden Buckley to wealth management associate on the bank’s financial planning team

Clinton Savings Bank

Clinton Savings Bank announced it’s hired Jennifer Riley Glass as its chief information officer, at the rank of senior vice president. Glass comes to the bank from Bondlik Inc., where she was director if information security compliance.

Cushman & Wakefield

Commercial brokerage Cushman & Wakefield announced it’s hired Heather Brown and Robert Borden as vice chairs on the firm’s capital markets team. Most recently, they led debt and structured finance efforts at CBRE in Boston.

Greylock Federal Credit Union

Greylock Federal Credit Union, based in Pittsfield, announced it’s promoted Brianna Lison to manage its Great Barrington branch.

Newmark

Commercial brokerage Newmark announced it’s hired James Renner as senior managing director and valuation and advisory market leader for New England. Renner comes to Newmark from Wells Fargo Bank, where he held a similar role.

Nickerson

Boston public relations firm Nickerson announced it’s hired Maggie Dow-Moore as associate director of real estate, PR and communications. Dow-Moore comes to the firm from McDermott Ventures.

River Run Bancorp

River Run Bancorp, the mutual holding company for Newburyport Bank and Haverhill-based Pentucket Bank, announced it’s hired Karen Murphy as its new chief banking officer. Murphy, who’ll have the rank of executive vice president, comes to the bank from Lowell-based Enterprise Bank, where she was director of branch administration, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Workers Credit Union

Littleton-based Workers Credit Union announced three new hires on its mortgage loan team: James Hirbour, Jessica Fermin and Nicholas Spinosa. Hirbour and Spinosa join from Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union and Fermin from Berkshire Bank, according to their LinkedIn profiles.