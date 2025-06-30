Personnel File – No. 410

BankFive

Fall River-based BankFive announced Wilfredo Salvador, its vice president and community lending officer, was named one of the nation’s top Latino mortgage originators by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals.

Barsh and Cohen P.C.

Canton-based law firm Barsh and Cohen P.C. announced that it’s hired Kerri E. Burke as of counsel, focusing on commercial and residential real estate work, plus construction law. Burke joins Barsh and Cohen from her solo practice, which was focused on individual investors and businesses.

Berkshire Bank

Boston-based Berkshire Bank announced it’s hired Berkshire Bank Paul O’Donnell as senior vice president and private banking center officer. O’Donnell will lead its new flagship private banking center planned for the first floor of the One Post Office Square tower in downtown Boston. Before joining Berkshire O’Donnell spent 18 years with the former Boston Private Bank & Trust, and then its acquirer SVB Private and SVB’s acquirer First Citizens Bank. At First Citizens, he led its Eastern Massachusetts branch network.

BrightBridge Credit Union

Lawrence-based BrightBridge Credit Union, formerly known as Merrimack Valley Credit Union, has hired Frank Call as its new vice president and head of commercial lending. Call comes to the credit union from Webster Bank, where he led a commercial lending team covering all of Massachusetts.

Consigli Construction Co.

Boston-based Consigli Construction Co. announced it’s hired Eric Libby as a director and project executive.

Datos Insights

Datos Insights, the Boston-based banking and payments consultancy, announced it’s hired Kavitha Venkita as its new CEO. Wayne Mincey, who has been Datos’ CEO and executive chair since 2023, will remain with the firm in the latter role, where he will lead the Datos board and focus on corporate strategy and ongoing M&A work.

Eastern Bank

Boston’s Eastern Bank announced its foundation, the Eastern Bank Foundation, is getting new leadership. Longtime CEO Nancy Huntington Stager is retiring, and will be replaced by the foundation’s current chief impact officer, Turahn Dorsey.

ERA Key Realty

ERA Key Realty, based in Northbridge, announced David Darakjian has affiliated with its Billerica office as a Realtor.

Gilbane Building Company

Providence-based Gilbane Building Company announced that it’s promoted Laura Onessimo to vice president of business development in its Boston office.

Ionic Development Company

Boston-based Ionic Development Company, one of the few women-owned development firms in Boston, announced it promoted Briana Pinheiro to partner.